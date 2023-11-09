High hopes for economic future in Gautier as new businesses pop up

GAUTIER, Miss. (WLOX) - There are high hopes for the economic future in Gautier as new businesses are popping up.

Richard Unger is a regular here at Founding Father’s Brunch Bakery in Gautier.

“They make you feel at home,” Unger said.

The business opened this past December selling all the pastries you can think of. Unger says when he comes he gets his favorite.

“By far the cake,” Unger said.

Unger is a truck driver who travels all the time. He says he doesn’t have lots of family but the staff here at the bakery has treated him like more than just a customer. They’ve become his extended family.

“I’m not home quite a bit, but it gives me a place to come and visit with other people and meet people,” Unger says. ”They bring a good quality bakery to this community.”

Owner Shauna Elzroth says she loves growing personal bonds with her customers. She also says business has been steady since their opening.

“We just all become one big family,” Elzroth said.

“Our muffins are probably our biggest sellers, a lot of danishes, croissants. A lot of cakes we make, cakes, pies, whatever you need,” Elzroth said.

Not too far away, RT Firearms is launching its business that had its ribbon cutting last month. Co-owner Joshua Rhoads says he thinks Gautier is the perfect place to sell weapons and teach the community about gun safety.

“Firearms can be dangerous if not used properly, so our goal is to help people have fun with them in a safe manner,” Rhoads said.

These businesses are just some of 44 new businesses in Gautier that have gotten license permits in the past 12 months. The city also wants to construct more buildings so that even more businesses can come to Gautier.

Gautier Mayor Casey Vaughan says the opening of these new businesses will provide job opportunities.

“It helps commerce, the economy. It gives people more options I think, when people who are interested in opening a small business come to our city and hear that, it motivates them to know they’re investing in the right community,” Vaughan said.

Unger says he hopes these 44 businesses do big things for Gautier. He’s happy that one of those businesses provided him with dessert and an extended family.

