WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
Hurricane Center
Food Drive
Letters to Santa

Gulfport man arrested, charged after stabbing woman over 50 times

Nicholas Leshaun Unger, 41
Nicholas Leshaun Unger, 41(WLOX)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 4:28 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Nicholas Leshaun Unger, 41, is in custody and charged with one count of aggravated assault, Gulfport PD announced Thursday.

Officers were called to a home in the 15000 block of Government Street at around 3 p.m. Wednesday. When they arrived, a victim was found suffering from over 50 stab wounds on both her face and body.

Investigators later found that Unger had followed the victim home and attacked her after the two got into an argument. During the attack, the victim’s daughter tried to stop Unger, which allowed the victim to flee into a bedroom. However, Unger forced his way into the room and continued his attack.

Unger was found on the scene and taken into custody. The victim was taken to a local hospital and was listed in critical but stable condition.

Unger was processed and taken to the Harrison County Adult Detention Center where he was held in lieu of a $250,000 bond.

Those with information on the incident are urged to contact Gulfport PD at 228-868-5959 or Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Election Day has winded down. 20 state races and 19 county races were to be decided by voters...
Reeves delivers speech claiming victory over Presley; other major state, county races called
Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
Some residents say they want to see action but also don’t want to see youth football go away.
UPDATE: Residents express concerns to Gulfport city leaders over brawl at youth football game
Bruce: Fog and superfog likely Wednesday morning
Bruce: More superfog likely Wednesday morning following deadly crash
Pictures of a hole in a cloud sent from WLOX viewers
When a hole is punched in the clouds

Latest News

On June 5, 2019, a source bought 12 grams of Heroin from both Stafford and Slaydon at...
Picayune man sentenced for possession with intent to distribute heroin
Joining us now to discuss meeting the future Fighting Irish is Principal Paul Knapstein and...
Happening November 12: Open House at St. Patrick Catholic High School
'A Wonderful World' tells the story of jazz legend and American icon Louis Armstrong — and it...
USM instructor designs costumes for Louis Armstrong musical
Joining us now is Executive Chef, Austin Dedeaux and Beau Rivage's Executive Pastry Chef, Patti...
In the Kitchen with BR Prime