Gautier High School Veterans Breakfast serves up recognition for former troops

GAUTIER, Miss. (WLOX) - “Honor, courage, respect, perseverance. These are words our veterans live by,” said Jeremiah Jones, Gautier High NJROTC.

The event featured food, fun, fellowship and fanfare. Vets from the Army, Navy, Air Force, Marines, Coast Guard and Merchant Marines were all honored, recognized and remembered.

“We appreciate the service and sacrifices you and your families have made,” said Roy Tolbert, Gautier High principal.

He added that Patriotism is alive and well at this school.

“Our uniforms may have been different colors, but we all served under the red, white and blue,” said Bill Whatley, Mississippi American Legion Deputy Commander.

More than 400 veterans on hand were honored, remembered and recognized.

“Honor, courage, respect, perseverance. These are words our veterans live by,” said Jeremiah Jones, Gautier High NJROTC.

Their service to our country was recognized with awards and performances from the school’s choir, cheerleaders, drill team and woodwind instrument group.

“The society we live in today is a result of the contributions and sacrifices made by our veterans,” said Col. Billy Pope, 81st Training Wing Commander, Keesler Air Force Base.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.