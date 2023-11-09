WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
Hurricane Center
Food Drive
Letters to Santa

Gautier High School Veterans Breakfast serves up recognition for former troops

Vets from the Army, Navy, Air Force, Marines, Coast Guard and Merchant Marines were all honored, recognized and remembered.
By Bill Snyder
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 5:27 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAUTIER, Miss. (WLOX) - “Honor, courage, respect, perseverance. These are words our veterans live by,” said Jeremiah Jones, Gautier High NJROTC.

The event featured food, fun, fellowship and fanfare. Vets from the Army, Navy, Air Force, Marines, Coast Guard and Merchant Marines were all honored, recognized and remembered.

“We appreciate the service and sacrifices you and your families have made,” said Roy Tolbert, Gautier High principal.

He added that Patriotism is alive and well at this school.

“Our uniforms may have been different colors, but we all served under the red, white and blue,” said Bill Whatley, Mississippi American Legion Deputy Commander.

More than 400 veterans on hand were honored, remembered and recognized.

“Honor, courage, respect, perseverance. These are words our veterans live by,” said Jeremiah Jones, Gautier High NJROTC.

Their service to our country was recognized with awards and performances from the school’s choir, cheerleaders, drill team and woodwind instrument group.

“The society we live in today is a result of the contributions and sacrifices made by our veterans,” said Col. Billy Pope, 81st Training Wing Commander, Keesler Air Force Base.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Election Day has winded down. 20 state races and 19 county races were to be decided by voters...
Reeves delivers speech claiming victory over Presley; other major state, county races called
Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
Some residents say they want to see action but also don’t want to see youth football go away.
UPDATE: Residents express concerns to Gulfport city leaders over brawl at youth football game
Bruce: Fog and superfog likely Wednesday morning
Bruce: More superfog likely Wednesday morning following deadly crash
Pictures of a hole in a cloud sent from WLOX viewers
When a hole is punched in the clouds

Latest News

This morning officials broke ground on the 4.6 million dollar flood control project. JLB...
$4.6 million flood control project breaks ground in Long Beach
Vets from the Army, Navy, Air Force, Marines, Coast Guard and Merchant Marines were all...
Gautier High breakfast serves up recognition for veterans
On June 5, 2019, a source bought 12 grams of Heroin from both Stafford and Slaydon at...
Picayune man sentenced for possession with intent to distribute heroin
Nicholas Leshaun Unger, 41
Gulfport man arrested, charged after stabbing woman over 50 times