Fire officials urge for stronger fire safety as burn ban continues

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - As the burn ban on the state of Mississippi continues, local fire officials are urging Gulf Coast residents to practice stronger fire safety.

Believe it or not, the majority of fires that have been set ablaze could have been prevented. “Probably 75 percent of the time that we go to, it’s gonna be something that would have well been prevented,” said Gulfport Fire Department Chief Billy Kelley.

Kelley says that most of the time when fires are set, it’s due to people simply being inattentive.

“Somebody comes home, maybe starts cooking and goes to bed,” he said. “They’re tired, you know. Or if they light a candle and forget about it.”

BEEP. BEEP. BEEP. BEEP. That’s the sound of your sensitive smoke detector. Although they can be quite annoying, Kelley says to not take the batteries out or unplug them from your ceiling.

“We want you to check them twice a year,” he said. “A lot of people have gotten kind of complacent with that because they’re 10-year batteries but you still need to check them because batteries can go bad.”

Another easy way to prevent fires and practice good fire safety? As temperatures get cooler and you bring out those space heaters from storage, make sure you place them carefully.

“Space heaters can be real, real dangerous if you’re not aware,” said Kelley. “Don’t put them next to drapes or a couch that’ll burn. Try to leave about three feet away from anything around that.”

As the burn ban continues due to drought conditions, it may be tempting to invite friends over and roast s’mores over your bonfire. Kelley says simply don’t do it. Just wait.

“We ask that you don’t, you know, be a good neighbor,” he said. “Because right now it is so dry. And we do have some rain coming this weekend, but it’s gonna take more rain than what we’re gonna get this weekend. So, just be patient with us. It’s for the safety of every body.”

