Breaking down the Governor’s race results

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Republican Governor Tate Reeves will serve a second term in the state’s top seat, and plenty of “what ifs” are being asked Wednesday as people think about how the results shaped up.

The results are nearly identical to what we saw in 2019. But as Tate Reeves is elected to term two, Mississippi College political science professor Dr. Glenn Antizzo makes this note.

“In this case, when you win a narrow race by 5% or less, I think that you are instead talking about just holding on to the seat,” said Antizzo. “I think for a lot of people here in Mississippi, they were afraid to see the seat flip blue. And so they voted for him. Because they wanted to prevent that from happening, not because they liked him, necessarily.”

Political Science professor Dr. D’Andra Orey at Jackson State says Democrats didn’t get a good return on their investment after Brandon Presley pulled in more donations than Reeves.

“He ran a campaign where he was unapologetic about trying to get the black vote,” Orey said of Brandon Presley. “And whatever reason, he wasn’t able to mobilize them. To the extent that you know, it would, you know, push him in the direction of a victory.”

Orey says it would’ve taken not only more Black votes but also more white crossover votes, something that’s become more challenging in the state.

“You’ve got polarized politics,” he explained. “You’ve got, you know, Trump. You’ve got Biden. But this Mississippi is black and it’s white. And so now you have a party that’s overwhelmingly black Democrats. And you have a party that’s overwhelmingly Republican, which is whites. And, you know, you can look at the state legislature and that’ll give you a snapshot of what we have. But I mean, that’s where we are right now. And I guess until someone can figure out how to build a coalition then it’s gonna be bad times in the Democratic Party.”

“I would advise the Democrats to find someone like Presley again, maybe even Presley in four years,” added Antizzo.

Antizzo notes Presley would have more name recognition next go-around. But both agree that an overall lower turnout compared to 2019 made a difference in Tuesday’s results.

Both analysts point to Presley losing his home county and other parts of Northeast Mississippi that he’s represented as Public Service Commissioner as a factor in his loss.

Antizzo believes the last-minute Trump endorsement went a long way in energizing Republican voters.

