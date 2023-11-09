WLOX Careers
$4.6 million flood control project breaks ground in Long Beach

By Harper Robinson
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 5:16 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LONG BEACH, Miss. (WLOX) - Long Beach residents can breathe a sigh of relief as the city’s long issues with flooding are soon to come to an end.

This morning officials broke ground on the 4.6 million dollar flood control project. JLB Contractors are heading up the job. Co-owner Kyle Cassagne said the issues with flooding really stem from the lack of space in the canal.

“A lot of the issues with flooding and the drainage is because the canals that carry the water, stormwater, are just not big enough,” he said. “They don’t have the capacity.”

JLB is planning to fix the issue by widening and deepening Canal One which runs about five miles from Espy Avenue to Commission Road. In addition to widening and deepening, the canal be shifted slightly to increase the volume of water the canal can handle during heavy rain and storms.

“A lot of the areas on this canal are just so far overgrown and just not have been able to be maintained,” said Cassagne.

For Long Beach residents, this project is a long time coming. The initial request for federal funds was made in 2005 and now, almost 20 years later, is finally happening.

“I’ve been on the district since ‘99,” said Brett Mallette, Long Beach Water Management District Chairman. “Sometimes I thought this day wouldn’t come but we’re very grateful that it is.”

The funding for the project comes from Mississippi Natural Resources Conservation Services (MNRC). MNRC State Conservationist Kurt Readus said it’s a privilege to be able to fund this project and assist in its development.

“You’re only as strong as your weakest link,” said Readus. “We hope that once we finish this construction much will be improved within the communities that surround this range.”

Luckily for Long Beach residents, the Canal One project will not cause any traffic headaches.

“Very minimal road closures,” said Cassagne. “There will be one or two small side roads that we have to improve. The most residents will probably see will just be our construction trucks on and off the roads.”

Cassagne said the project is set to be completed about 400 days after the project begins on November 13th, weather-depending. However, JLB hopes to complete the project before 400 days if the Gulf Coast sees another record-breaking hot summer in 2024.

To follow along with project updates you can visit here.

