Woman stops her weekly bridge game to celebrate 102nd birthday

By Debra Worley
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 10:48 AM CST
FRANKLIN, Tenn. (Gray News) – A woman in Tennessee recently stopped her weekly bridge game to celebrate her 102nd birthday.

Maxine Eastland, the dedicated scorekeeper, said she loves playing cards but agreed to take a break to celebrate her special day with her daughter and friends.

When asked her secret to longevity, Eastland said, “I couldn’t tell you. I just enjoy life,” adding that she drinks a glass of white wine every day.

According to Brookdale Senior Living, Eastland’s late husband was in the Air Force during World War II, so they moved around a lot, including time spent stationed in Germany.

“Maxine is an inspiration to all of us,” the senior living facility said. “She is always happy and so positive to be around.”

