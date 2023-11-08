Wednesday’s Forecast

Dense fog possible until 10AM. Then, plan on a partly cloudy sky for the rest of the day. Morning temperatures in the cool 50s and mild 60s will give way to a warm afternoon ranging from the upper 70s to the mid 80s. Higher rain chances are on the way from Friday to Sunday. So, the weekend may be wet at times as a slow-moving front brings showers to our region. Even though it’s been on the warm side this week, that front should drop our afternoon temps into the cooler lower 70s beginning Veterans Day Saturday.

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.