WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
Hurricane Center
Food Drive
Letters to Santa

UPDATE: Residents express concerns to Gulfport city leaders over brawl at youth football game

Some residents say they want to see action but also don’t want to see youth football go away.
By WLOX Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 9:46 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Tuesday, residents had a chance to express their concerns to Gulfport city leaders about the brawl that broke out at a youth football game Friday night.

Spectators were caught on video fighting in the stands of Milner Stadium.

The mayor expressed his concerns Monday, leaving the future of youth football in question.

Some residents say they want to see action but also don’t want to see youth football go away.

“I think in order to stop this from happening we need to revamp the league for safety,” one resident said at Tuesday’s Gulfport City Council meeting. “In these games, you gotta have tough skin to compete and some of them are fun and back and fourth and we like that competitive spirit, but some of it is overboard.”

“It makes me think or at least ask the question are we in a city where we feel like we can’t provide a safe environment for our kids to have any sports, and I certainly hope the answer to that is no,” another resident said. “I think it has to be no.”

The city is still investigating how the fight broke out, and charges are pending. Mayor Billy Hewes is encouraging anyone who knows anything about the fight to contact Gulfport Police at 228-868=5900.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Election Day has winded down. 20 state races and 19 county races were to be decided by voters...
Reeves delivers speech claiming victory over Presley; other major state, county races called
Mississippians will head to the polls today to cast their ballots for a number of important...
Here’s what you need to know about voting today in South Mississippi
1 dead; multiple accidents close both directions of I-10 in NOLA East as super fog limits...
SUPER FOG: 1 dead, 8 injured in multiple crashes on I-10 near Michoud, officials say
Voters stand in line waiting for ballots at Christ United Methodist Church on Election Day.
Judge rules polls in Hinds County can stay open until 8 p.m.
Traffic isn’t being impacted at this time, but cleanup at the gas station may take a while.
Biloxi crews cleaning up large diesel spill at Hwy 90 gas station

Latest News

Election Day has winded down. 20 state races and 19 county races were to be decided by voters...
Reeves delivers speech claiming victory over Presley; other major state, county races called
I-10 closed in both directions in NOLA East as super fog safety precaution
I-10 reopens in both directions in NOLA East after closure for super fog
We're warm for now. Then, a weekend cooldown is coming thanks to a front. We may get some rain...
Wesley's Wednesday First Alert Update
Foggy weather is easy to find this morning. A warm afternoon on the way. And rain chances...
Wesley's Wednesday First Alert Weather Forecast