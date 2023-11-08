Suspect behind bars after shoplifting in Biloxi

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The Biloxi Police Department announced on Wednesday afternoon that a man is behind bars after shoplifting in Biloxi.

On November 7, 2023, the Biloxi Police Department arrested 33-year-old Antoine Markel Williams of Kenner, LA for felony shoplifting. The arrest was the result of an investigation into the theft of merchandise totaling over $1,000.00 from a business located in the 2600 block of CT Switzer Sr Dr.

Throughout the investigation, it was discovered that Williams was also listed as wanted on a felony assault charge out of Tennessee.

Justice Court Judge Albert Fountain issued the warrant in lieu of a $25,000.00 bond. Mr. Williams was taken to the Harrison County Adult Detention Center.

The Biloxi Police Department is asking anyone with information regarding this incident or any other incident to please contact the Biloxi Police Department Follow Ups Division (228) 435-6112, Biloxi Police Department Dispatch (228) 392-0641, Biloxi Police Criminal Intelligence Unit ciu@biloxi.ms.us, Mississippi Crime Stoppers (877) 787-5898, or submit a tip online at mscoastcrimestoppers.com

