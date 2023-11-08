Stone County Sheriff Todd Stewart prepared to lead and protect the county

STONE COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Stone County Sheriff-elect Todd Stewart is prepared to lead deputies and protect the county. That is what he told WLOX News Wednesday following his victory over Kevin Stubbs and Jonathan Johnson in the race for sheriff.

Stewart points to his more than three decades of experience in the military and law enforcement that qualifies him to lead the department.

“I’ve got 37 years total between military and civilian,” he said. “I started in 1986 with the Air Force as security police. Before I even retired, I started in Gulfport PD in January ‘01. When I retired, I went full time and I’ve been in Mississippi ever since. I’m a part-time officer with Wiggins PD. I started that in 2016 when I was still the director of the training academy -- Southern Regional Public Safety Institute at Camp Shelby.”

Stewart was also a lieutenant for the Biloxi Police Department. He said rising through the ranks gave him insight into perhaps the most pressing issue for law enforcement agencies around the nation: pay and retention.

“If the officers have confidence in their leadership, that includes the sheriff and board of supervisors and community, then pay and benefits go hand in hand with leadership and you’ll have the ability to retain officers. They won’t just leave for pay.”

As for his priorities when he dawns the sheriff star, Stewart plans to crack down on drugs.

“That affects everybody. It knows no boundaries, no class, no race. It affects everybody. I’m going to make sure I try and curve that in Stone County.”

Stewart has also been in close contact with outgoing sheriff Mike Farmer to know what to expect when he takes over.

“He reached out and congratulated me last night. I’ve had conversations with him over the last few months during the process. He’s very supportive. This is just another chapter in life and with the good lord’s help, and the citizens of Stone County, I’m looking forward to it.”

