Stewart beats out Stubbs, Johnson in Stone County Sheriff race

Todd Stewart
Todd Stewart(WLOX)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 9:14 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
WIGGINS, Miss. (WLOX) - Todd Stewart has been named the winner of the Stone County Sheriff election.

Stewart beats out both Kevin J. Stubbs and Jonathan “Jon Jon” Johnson. He will replace Mike Farmer, who announced his plans earlier this year to retire following his current term.

Races for District 2 Supervisor and Justice Court West in the county are still active.

For updates on other local and statewide elections, visit our election results page and our interactive election map.

