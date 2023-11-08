Stewart beats out Stubbs, Johnson in Stone County Sheriff race

WIGGINS, Miss. (WLOX) - Todd Stewart has been named the winner of the Stone County Sheriff election.

Stewart beats out both Kevin J. Stubbs and Jonathan “Jon Jon” Johnson. He will replace Mike Farmer, who announced his plans earlier this year to retire following his current term.

Races for District 2 Supervisor and Justice Court West in the county are still active.

For updates on other local and statewide elections, visit our election results page and our interactive election map.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.