WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
Hurricane Center
Food Drive
Letters to Santa

Price set on first FDA-approved postpartum depression pill

FILE - Zurzuvae was approved by the Food and Drug Administration in August to help the 1 in 8...
FILE - Zurzuvae was approved by the Food and Drug Administration in August to help the 1 in 8 women who suffer from severe depression after giving birth.(Source: Pixabay)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 8:00 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The first pill cleared to treat postpartum depression may be too expensive for thousands of women who need it.

Zurzuvae was approved by the Food and Drug Administration in August to help the 1 in 8 women who suffer from severe depression after giving birth, but with a price tag of $15,900 for a 14-day dose when it reaches the market later this year, women’s health advocates are concerned.

It is not clear yet if insurance will cover the cost.

The advantage of the new drug is that it is fast-acting, taking effect in as little as three days.

An IV version of the medication has been available, but it has to be administered in the hospital over the course of 60 hours at an even higher cost of $35,000.

While the high cost is a concern, healthcare providers said the sometimes life-threatening consequences of postpartum depression are not easily translated into dollars and cents.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2023 Mississippi Election Coverage
ELECTION DAY: Reeves delivers speech claiming victory over Presley
Mississippians will head to the polls today to cast their ballots for a number of important...
Here’s what you need to know about voting today in South Mississippi
1 dead; multiple accidents close both directions of I-10 in NOLA East as super fog limits...
SUPER FOG: 1 dead, 8 injured in multiple crashes on I-10 near Michoud, officials say
Voters stand in line waiting for ballots at Christ United Methodist Church on Election Day.
Judge rules polls in Hinds County can stay open until 8 p.m.
Traffic isn’t being impacted at this time, but cleanup at the gas station may take a while.
Biloxi crews cleaning up large diesel spill at Hwy 90 gas station

Latest News

FILE - In this Jan. 16, 2019, file photo, Cruise AV, General Motor's autonomous electric Bolt...
General Motors’ autonomous vehicle unit recalls cars for software update after dragging a pedestrian
I-10 closed in both directions in NOLA East as super fog safety precaution
I-10 closed in both directions in NOLA East as super fog safety precaution
We're warm for now. Then, a weekend cooldown is coming thanks to a front. We may get some rain...
Wesley's Wednesday First Alert Update
FILE - A man takes pictures of Caesars Palace hotel and casino in Las Vegas, Jan. 12, 2015. The...
Las Vegas hotel workers union reaches tentative deal with Caesars, but threat of strike still looms
Police said the 17-year-old was driving a Ford F-150 on Highway 101 around 1:15 p.m. Friday...
Police: Teen falls asleep at the wheel, kills another driver