Multiple construction projects underway in Biloxi

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - From border to border, Biloxi is bustling with development. Right now in Biloxi, there are more than 90 million dollars of construction projects underway.

Biloxi Planning Commission Director Jerry Creel says that no matter where you turn in Biloxi, there’s a project going on.

“If you point in any direction, I can usually name about half a dozen projects going on there. We’ve got 80 million dollars worth of construction underway right now. Now we’ve issued permits in October for over 11 million, which will add to that,” Creel said.

So what are the projects that make up the 91 million dollars? There are two convenience stores, one at DeBuys Road and the other next to the Jubilee Inn on Highway 90. Both are under construction and the new Rouses grocery store at the corner of Pass Road and Popp’s Ferry is also well underway.

“Having Rouses going there, I think will make the rest of the shopping center much more attractive,” Creel said.

“Gateway Drive, we have a hotel that will be going in. That’s one of eight hotels that we’re looking at right now. Tullis Hotel last week came in and got a permit to do ground testing and environmental testing. That seems to be moving further,” Creel said. “We also have the Aqua Suites that’s been approved. On the east side of Grand View, they submitted a proposal to build 90 more houses and condominiums.”

Creel says all this growth attracts developers and creates a snowball effect of new projects coming to Biloxi.

“They look and see a lot of the reports we put out for Biloxi and what’s happening here. We’re building hotels down there, that must mean tourism is on the rebound,” Creel said. ”They’re building restaurants down there, convenience stores, a lot of these things that are happening shows that there’s activity that goes beyond the scope of single-family houses.”

