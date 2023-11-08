WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
Hurricane Center
Food Drive
Letters to Santa

Mississippi woman turns herself in after allegedly punching teacher

Mississippi woman turns herself in after allegedly punching teacher
Mississippi woman turns herself in after allegedly punching teacher(WCBI)
By WLBT Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 12:47 PM CST|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – A woman in Louisville, Mississippi has been accused of punching a teacher in the eye.

Brianna Shields was charged with simple assault on a teacher, which is a felony.

Police said the incident happened on November 1 at Winston County Head Start.

Investigators believe there was a disagreement about a child’s paperwork that started the argument inside the school.

Shields turned herself in on November 7 and was given a $5,000 bond.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Election Day has winded down. 20 state races and 19 county races were to be decided by voters...
Reeves delivers speech claiming victory over Presley; other major state, county races called
Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
Some residents say they want to see action but also don’t want to see youth football go away.
UPDATE: Residents express concerns to Gulfport city leaders over brawl at youth football game
Bruce: Fog and superfog likely Wednesday morning
Bruce: More superfog likely Wednesday morning following deadly crash
Voters waiting in line at the Wildwood voting precinct in Hinds County.
Circuit Judge denies request to keep polls open; MS GOP seeks to overturn chancery ruling

Latest News

Pictures of a hole in a cloud sent from WLOX viewers
When a hole is punched in the clouds
So many viewers sent us pictures of this morning's sky. There was a hole in the clouds. Did you...
Wesley's Thursday Fallstreak Cloud / Hole Update
A look at what could be your dream home. This weekend, new home construction and designs will...
THIS WEEKEND: Parade of Homes show highlights new housing trends, construction, designs
Not as foggy this morning. Rain chances increase tomorrow. And thanks to a cool front,...
Wesley's Thursday First Alert Forecast
This morning, fog is possible. Tomorrow morning, rain chances increase. And then Saturday,...
Wesley's Thursday Morning First Alert Forecast