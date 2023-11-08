Mississippi woman turns herself in after allegedly punching teacher

LOUISVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – A woman in Louisville, Mississippi has been accused of punching a teacher in the eye.

Brianna Shields was charged with simple assault on a teacher, which is a felony.

Police said the incident happened on November 1 at Winston County Head Start.

Investigators believe there was a disagreement about a child’s paperwork that started the argument inside the school.

Shields turned herself in on November 7 and was given a $5,000 bond.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.