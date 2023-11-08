WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
Hurricane Center
Food Drive
Letters to Santa

Mississippi Gulf Coast football preps for rematch with East Mississippi CC in playoffs

By Blake Brannon
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 11:00 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PERKINSTON, Miss. (WLOX) -The Mississippi Gulf Coast Bulldogs have found themselves in a familiar position as they get ready for their first playoff game.

After shutting out Jones 23-0 last week, the Bulldogs earned a share of their fifth straight South Division title.

They’re also faced with a familiar opponent as they’ll take on East Mississippi on the road in Scooba this weekend.

The Bulldogs and Lions have already met once this season with Gulf Coast coming out on top 42-17.

Since then the Lions have won five straight.

Head coach Jack Wright says they aren’t thinking too much about the earlier win in the regular season as they get ready to face the Lions again.

“You just know the game flow is going to be different,” said Wright. “You know there are going to be things that happen different early in the game that will affect what happens late in the game. You’re just trying to prepare your kids for every scenario. You just don’t want to get comfortable and feel like the last outcome has any bearing on what’s going to happen on Saturday. Playoff football is definitely different, you can feel it on the sidelines. The players are more intense.”

Gulf Coast and East Mississippi kick off Saturday in Scooba at 2 p.m.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2023 Mississippi Election Coverage
ELECTION DAY: Reeves delivers speech claiming victory over Presley
Monday morning, two teenagers are in custody after the shooting of another teen Sunday evening...
UPDATE: 2 teens in custody after another teen shot at St. Andrews Park
Mississippians will head to the polls today to cast their ballots for a number of important...
Here’s what you need to know about voting today in South Mississippi
1 dead; multiple accidents close both directions of I-10 in NOLA East as super fog limits...
SUPER FOG: 1 dead, 8 injured in multiple crashes on I-10 near Michoud, officials say
Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months

Latest News

The Bulldogs and Lions have already met once this season with Gulf Coast coming out on top 42-17.
Mississippi Gulf Coast football preps for rematch with East Mississippi CC in playoffs
Highlights from Harrison Central's win over Hattiesburg.
GIRLS BASKETBALL: Harrison Central vs. Hattiesburg (11/07/23)
New Orleans Saints' Taysom Hill scores a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football...
Taysom Hill’s game-worn gear from historic performance headed to Hall of Fame
Tyler West, Layton Eder, and Asher Henley all committed to Mississippi Gulf Coast to continue...
Four Vancleave baseball players sign letter of intent to the next level