Mississippi Gulf Coast football preps for rematch with East Mississippi CC in playoffs

PERKINSTON, Miss. (WLOX) -The Mississippi Gulf Coast Bulldogs have found themselves in a familiar position as they get ready for their first playoff game.

After shutting out Jones 23-0 last week, the Bulldogs earned a share of their fifth straight South Division title.

They’re also faced with a familiar opponent as they’ll take on East Mississippi on the road in Scooba this weekend.

The Bulldogs and Lions have already met once this season with Gulf Coast coming out on top 42-17.

Since then the Lions have won five straight.

Head coach Jack Wright says they aren’t thinking too much about the earlier win in the regular season as they get ready to face the Lions again.

“You just know the game flow is going to be different,” said Wright. “You know there are going to be things that happen different early in the game that will affect what happens late in the game. You’re just trying to prepare your kids for every scenario. You just don’t want to get comfortable and feel like the last outcome has any bearing on what’s going to happen on Saturday. Playoff football is definitely different, you can feel it on the sidelines. The players are more intense.”

Gulf Coast and East Mississippi kick off Saturday in Scooba at 2 p.m.

