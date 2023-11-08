WLOX Careers
I-10 reopens in both directions in NOLA East after closure for super fog

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 6:04 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - In response to the area around New Orleans East continuing to experience “super fog”, a combination of fog and smoke from marsh fires in Bayou Savage, police have shut down parts of I-10 in both directions Wednesday (Nov. 8) morning.

On Tuesday, super fog conditions caused five crashes near Michoud Boulevard and Irish Bayou that resulted in one traffic fatality and 8 others injured. Tuesday’s incident came about two weeks after super fog also caused multiple crashes on I-55 between Manchac and Ruddock, resulting in 7 fatalities and dozens of others injured.

With super fog severely limiting visibility on the roadways again Wednesday morning in New Orleans East, these sections of I-10 are closed for travel.

  • I-510 North toward Slidell to the Twin Spans
  • Twin Span Westbound and Eastbound until the High Rise
  • I-10 at Irish Bayou to I-510 into New Orleans
  • Highway 11 has since reopened

Authorities have also confirmed that conditions are clear along the Causeway and that tolls will be suspended until normal traffic can resume.

Be aware, that with a higher volume of commuters heading to the Causeway that authorities are saying that backups are being experienced southbound at the approach.

