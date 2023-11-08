I-10 closed in both directions in NOLA East as super fog safety precaution

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - In response to the area around New Orleans East continuing to experience “super fog”, a combination of fog and smoke from marsh fires in Bayou Savage, police have shut down parts of I-10 in both directions Wednesday (Nov. 8) morning.

On Tuesday, super fog conditions caused five crashes near Michoud Boulevard and Irish Bayou that resulted in one traffic fatality and 8 others injured. Tuesday’s incident came about two weeks after super fog also caused multiple crashes on I-55 between Manchac and Ruddock, resulting in 7 fatalities and dozens of others injured.

With super fog severely limiting visibility on the roadways again Wednesday morning in New Orleans East, these sections of I-10 are closed for travel.

I-510 North toward Slidell to the Twin Spans

Twin Span Westbound and Eastbound until the High Rise

I-10 at Irish Bayou to I-510 into New Orleans

Highway 11 has since reopened

Authorities have also confirmed that conditions are clear along the Causeway and that tolls will be suspended until normal traffic can resume.

Due to high traffic volume and weather conditions on I-10/Twin Spans, the Causeway has suspended tolls again today for commuters. — Olivia Vidal (@oliviavidaltv) November 8, 2023

Be aware, that with a higher volume of commuters heading to the Causeway that authorities are saying that backups are being experienced southbound at the approach.

Causeway reports backups southbound at the approach. Allow extra time. — KColeman (@KColemanFox8) November 8, 2023

Excessive traffic on the northshore headed southbound, please be careful — Causeway PD / GNOEC (@Causeway_Police) November 8, 2023

Twin Span westbound lanes are backing up already due to I-10 closure because of fog. I’ve got the latest updates on @FOX8NOLA pic.twitter.com/j8fE2Nzqhn — KColeman (@KColemanFox8) November 8, 2023

#BREAKING

Buses delayed by two hours, but all buildings will be open for drop offs to happen at schools at the regular time @FOX8NOLA @FirstLineNOLA — Kelsey Davis (@KelseyDavisNews) November 8, 2023

Current visibility in the super fog conditions is around 10-20 feet. Our storm tracker is in bumper to bumper traffic and can't see the car in front. I-10 is closed, Hwy 90 will also experience these same visibilities. #lawx @FOX8NOLA pic.twitter.com/XtMuZu3XXF — Zack Fradella (@ZackFradellaWx) November 8, 2023

I-10 is now CLOSED in New Orleans East as super fog has formed along the same stretch. Visibility drops to zero in seconds. Hwy 90 is not a good alternate as it's covered in it too. #lawx @FOX8NOLA pic.twitter.com/7ZTRbjkFIS — Zack Fradella (@ZackFradellaWx) November 8, 2023

5am: #BREAKING I-10 EB at I-510 in New Orleans East is closed due to dense fog!!! @FOX8NOLA https://t.co/euBNBcE81v — Kelsey Davis (@KelseyDavisNews) November 8, 2023

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.