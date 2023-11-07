WLOX Careers
Wiggins man sentenced to 15 years in prison for drug trafficking

By WLOX Staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 2:16 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WLOX) - The U.S. Attorney’s Office announced Tuesday afternoon that a Wiggins man was sentenced to 15 years in federal prison with intent to distribute 222 grams of methamphetamine.

According to court documents, on February 23, 2022, in Lumberton, Mississippi, Glenn Grant, 37, sold 222 grams of 98% pure methamphetamine to a confidential source.

Grant was indicted by a federal grand jury on February 22, 2023, and he pled guilty on July 17, 2023.

U.S. Attorney Todd W. Gee of the Southern District of Mississippi and Special Agent in Charge Eric DeLaune of Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) made the announcement.

This case was investigated by HSI, with assistance from the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics. Assistant U.S. Attorney Shundral H. Cole prosecuted the case.

