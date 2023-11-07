Two teenagers charged after the shooting of a 15-year-old boy in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Two teenage boys are charged after the shooting of another teen in the St. Andrew Community of Jackson County on Sunday, November 5.

The 14-year-old suspect is being charged as an adult in this case, after allegedly shooting a 15-year-old boy. He’s charged with aggravated assault and has been denied bond.

Sheriff John Ledbetter said the teens fled the scene in an SUV driven by a 17-year-old who has been charged with accessory after the fact.

A woman who witnessed the shooting said she was in her vehicle parked in front of St. Andrews Park when she heard a dispute on the other side of the parking lot.

“There’s about six or seven teenagers out here and they’re kind of arguing about money,” the woman said.

The woman said she heard about five gunshots soon after, then she saw a dark-colored SUV speeding away.

“As I’m processing that I see one of the boys laying over here saying help, I’ve been shot,” she said.

The woman said she called 911 and comforted the wounded 15-year-old in front of the St. Andrews fire station until the ambulance arrived.

She said she was enraged when she found out that the alleged shooter was a 14-year-old boy.

Iris Coleman is that 14-year-old boy’s mother. Coleman told WLOX that her son was wrongly accused and that he was home all day.

“Back and forth from upstairs to downstairs eating snacking, being a kid,” Coleman said.

Coleman said she can’t believe a judge ruled her son a danger to himself and the community.

“I’m not that type of parent that I would uphold such a crime like that or any type of unnecessary behavior like that,” she said.

Ledbetter said he’s seen an uptick in juvenile shootings and says parents should do their part to keep weapons away from their children.

“Weapon safety is primary. It’s also being involved in what your kids are doing,” Ledbetter said. “Being involved in their lives and what your juvenile children are doing not just in their presence but also their online presence and what they’re involved in and who they’re talking to.”

The 15-year-old victim is being hospitalized in critical condition. The case remains under investigation and more charges are possible.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.