Tuesday’s Forecast

Like yesterday, the day may begin with some morning fog in a few areas. But, if any fog forms, it should clear away around daybreak. Temperatures this morning aren’t quite as cool as yesterday. Today starts with temps in the 50s. However, the afternoon temps appear similar to yesterday with mild upper 70s and warm lower 80s. You may notice a slight uptick in humidity heading into midweek. Eventually, we’ll see a better rain chance around Friday as a front approaches our region. Once the front passes, the humidity should drop over the weekend. However, the front may stall nearby and there could be enough lingering moisture to allow for at least a few hit-or-miss showers on Veterans Day Saturday and Sunday.

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.