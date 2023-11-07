POLLS OPEN: Here’s what you need to know about voting today in South Mississippi

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Mississippians will head to the polls today to cast their ballots for a number of important statewide and countywide races, including for governor.

Here’s everything you need to know about voting in South Mississippi.

Are you registered? If you have not registered to vote, the deadline to do so has passed so you won’t be able to cast a ballot in the general election this year. Click HERE to see if you’re registered to vote in Mississippi.

Polls opened Tuesday, November 7 at 7 a.m. and will close at 7 p.m. Any voter in line at 7 p.m. is entitled to cast a ballot.

Where do you vote? If you’re unsure where to cast your ballot, enter your home address into the Polling Place Locator found HERE.

Voter Photo ID: Voters are required to show photo identification at the polls. A voter without an acceptable form of photo identification is entitled to cast an affidavit ballot. For more information, click HERE.

What’s on the ballot? View a general sample ballot HERE. See a location-specific ballot by entering your address HERE, then clicking “View Sample Ballot.”

Campaigning: It is unlawful to campaign for any candidate within 150 feet of any entrance to a polling place, unless on private property.

Loitering: The polling places should be clear for 30 feet from every entrance of all people except elections officials, voters waiting to vote, or authorized poll watchers.

Clothing: You must be careful with what you wear to the polls when you go to vote. Mississippi does not allow T-shirts, buttons or stickers with candidates’ names or pictures on them within 150 feet of the polling center.

Absentee Ballots: Ballots must be sent to the county circuit clerk’s office, postmarked on or before election day and received within five business days of the election for the vote to count.

Eligible voters casting an absentee ballot by mail do NOT have to show a photo ID. Also, overseas and uniformed military voting by absentee ballot by mail, email or fax do not have to show a photo ID.

In-Person Absentee Voting: The period for in-person absentee voting has already passed.

Problems at the Polls: If you run into any issues at the polls, contact your circuit clerk’s office, your county’s election commission, or file a complaint with the Secretary of State’s office. More information can be found HERE.

One of the most important races this year is that for the governor of Mississippi. We sat down with Republican incumbent Tate Reeves and Democratic candidate Brandon Presley for exclusive interviews. Take a look.

Democrat Brandon Presley joins us for an extended conversation.

