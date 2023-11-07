Pearl River County celebrates Veterans with parade in Picayune

PICAYUNE, Miss. (WLOX) - Stars and stripes filled the streets in Picayune as the community came together to honor those who served. Veterans like Benny Gisclair and James Drewery.

Gisclair is a U.S. Navy vet who served in Vietnam and has been attending the parade since 1993. “It just tears your heart out and brings tears to your eyes, there’s no doubt about it,” said Gisclair. “The appreciation they show and the love they show is second to none.”

He says his favorite thing about the community is the support that is shown to other veterans every day.

“We’ve helped to contribute to the community whenever we possibly can and help people along the line that really are overlooked and the organizations we have here,” said Gisclair.

Alongside him is Picayune Police Captain James Drewery. Captain Drewery served in the United States Army for 13 years and says his favorite thing about the parade is the bond that’s shared among other veterans.

“It doesn’t matter if you went overseas,” said Captain Drewery. “If you serve in a war now, you sit back in the rear and most of the time you push buttons, these gentlemen right here is the reason we have what we have.”

Both Gisclair and Captain Drewery say a celebration for vets shouldn’t be a single day out of the year but an everyday celebration of the sacrifices that were made.

“You just can’t fathom what they went through unless you’ve studied it,” said Captain Drewery. “If you really read them and pay attention to them, you get a sense of what they went through.” “We’ve fought for our freedom, all of us,” said Gisclair. “No matter who you are, we fought for our freedom, and no matter if they use it or abuse it, we’ve still fought for our freedom.”

This Veteran’s Day, Picayune’s American Legion will hold a laying of the Wreath ceremony in front of City Hall at 11 a.m. this Saturday before giving free meals to veterans.

