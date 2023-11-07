Out of the way voting precinct charms locals

HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) -To say the Saucier-Advance voting precinct is a rustic throwback is a bit of an understatement.

“We’re thankful to Portable Services because we don’t have a working sink,” said Andrea Livingston, one of the several veteran poll workers.

This is one of the more unique polling places in South Mississippi. It’s a 30 X 40 building.

“It’s a small but adorable space for voting,” Livingston said.

The voters who cast their ballots here and the poll workers like it like this, complete with a table full of food.

“We used to have a port-o-potty but they built a bathroom for us. We also have an air conditioning unit,” she said.

Which is a window unit that’s brought in and taken out for each election. Whether it’s the workers or longtime voters like 93-year-old Annette Goff say it’s a throwback to the past.

“We love it. We look forward to it. Kind of like a little reunion for us when we work together,” Livingston added.

They say they want to keep it this way despite the changing technology.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.