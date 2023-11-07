WLOX Careers
Out of the way voting precinct charms locals

This is one of the more unique polling places in South Mississippi.
By Bill Snyder
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 2:05 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) -To say the Saucier-Advance voting precinct is a rustic throwback is a bit of an understatement.

“We’re thankful to Portable Services because we don’t have a working sink,” said Andrea Livingston, one of the several veteran poll workers.

This is one of the more unique polling places in South Mississippi. It’s a 30 X 40 building.

“It’s a small but adorable space for voting,” Livingston said.

The voters who cast their ballots here and the poll workers like it like this, complete with a table full of food.

“We used to have a port-o-potty but they built a bathroom for us. We also have an air conditioning unit,” she said.

Which is a window unit that’s brought in and taken out for each election. Whether it’s the workers or longtime voters like 93-year-old Annette Goff say it’s a throwback to the past.

“We love it. We look forward to it. Kind of like a little reunion for us when we work together,” Livingston added.

They say they want to keep it this way despite the changing technology.

