Ocean Springs files motion to dismiss Urban Renewal Plan lawsuit

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - Ocean Springs is putting its Urban Renewal Plan back on the drawing board; the city filed a motion to dismiss the lawsuit by the Institute for Justice against the city regarding the plan.

Mayor Kenny Holloway said in Tuesday’s council meeting he’s proposing to the redraw map designs in Zone 4.

Over the last couple of months, residents voiced concerns to city leaders, worried they would be at risk of losing their homes.

As part of the plan, officials would be allowed to acquire property, demolish unwanted or blighted buildings and construct inside the zones as they see fit.

The filed lawsuit challenges the city, claiming it’s taking away property rights without due process, which is a violation of the U.S. Constitution.

18 residents have opted-up out of the Urban Renewal Plan, meaning their properties won’t be included in the plan.

Mayor Holloway said language used in the documents would also be modified by a board attorney.

“Well we’ll discuss it tomorrow and then whatever our board attorney recommends that we do as far as the statue goes, we’ll abide by that,” Mayor Holloway said. “We’ll vote on the map and we’ll leave it out for the public to view in city hall. In two weeks, after it’s on display in City Hall, we can go back and start working on the Urban Renewal Plan again.”

Holloway said the motion to dismiss the case was filed November 2.

He added, the city sent letters of confirmation to all residents who opted out of the Urban Renewal Plan.

