Gulfport man arrested on 6 drugs and weapons charges; police say over 6,000 grams of drugs found

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Monday, Gulfport Police arrested a man on multiple drugs and weapons charges after pulling him over during a traffic stop and later searching his home.

According to police, 46-year-old Mark Anthony Oatis was arrested and charged with one count of trafficking methamphetamine, one count of trafficking synthetic cannabinoids, one count of possession with intent cocaine base, one count of possession with intent cocaine, one count of possession with intent marijuana and one count of possession of weapon after felony offense.

Police say around 1:47 p.m. Monday, the GPD Anti-Crime Unit conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for speeding on Pass Road near 8th Avenue.

When detectives approached the vehicle, they saw an unrestrained infant in the front passenger seat. Police say detectives made contact with the driver, Oatis, and smelled marijuana coming from the car.

During a search of the vehicle, police say they found over 148 grams of methamphetamine, 473 grams of synthetic cannabinoids, 8 grams of cocaine powder, 26 grams of cocaine base and 65 grams of marijuana, all in plastic bags.

Detectives also found a gun they say belonged to Oatis and probation paperwork from the Mississippi Department of Corrections.

Oatis was processed and transported to the Harrison County Adult Detention Center to be held in lieu of his $375,000 bond.

The Gulfport Police Department and the Biloxi Police Department also conducted a search warrant on Oatis’ Biloxi properties, where over $20,000 in cash, 9 pounds of synthetic cannabinoids, 4 pounds of marijuana, and an AR-15 assault rifle were seized.

