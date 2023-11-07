Future of Gulfport youth football in question after spectator brawl

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - The future of youth football games in Gulfport is in question after a fight between spectators at Milner Stadium Friday night.

Police are actively investigating the brawl and are looking for witnesses and video evidence. Monday, WLOX News spoke with Mayor Billy Hewes about the incident that he calls shameful.

“Gulfport Police are doing the investigation,” he said. “They’re working with the school district, they’re working with folks who were there to find out exactly what happened. As we get down to it, we expect arrests to occur, we want to make sure things are in place so this never happens again, and that our kids have safe environments to have fun.”

A 15-second video of the brawl was sent to WLOX by a spectator. In it, a child is just feet away from the fight. Off-screen, dozens of other youths also witness the scuffle. Mayor Hewes said, that can not happen again and prosecution is on the table.

“We expect arrests to result from this because we’re not going to tolerate it,” he said. “Things like this can bring an end to some really good gatherings for our community where kids have -- what is supposed to be -- friendly competition and adults enjoying that competition and showing what good sportsmanship is all about. They missed the mark and opportunity Friday night and it turned out to be a blemish on youth sports in Gulfport right now.”

If you saw the fight happen, or have video of it, Gulfport police want to hear from you. Tips can be sent to (228) 868-5900.

