ELECTION DAY: Updates on race for Governor, other statewide & local elections

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Election Day is finally here. 20 state races and 19 county races will be decided by voters across Mississippi. Here are some of the key elections taking place tonight:

STATEWIDE ELECTIONS

After defeating both David Hardigree and John Witcher in August, Gov. Tate Reeves now faces Democratic candidate Brandon Presley, who ran unopposed during primaries.

Incumbent Delbert Hosemann (R) squares off with D. Ryan Grover (D) for Lieutenant Governor.

Greta Kemp Martin (D) challenges incumbent Lynn Fitch (R) for Attorney General.

The race for Secretary of State is held between incumbent Michael Watson (R) and Ty Pinkins (D).

For Treasurer, incumbent David McRae (R) is tasked with fending off Addie Green (D). The two also saw each other during the 2019 elections.

Agriculture Commissioner Andy Gipson (R) faces Robert Bradford (D), the winner of Mississippi’s only Democratic primary in August.

Bruce Burton (D) opposes incumbent Mike Chaney (R) for Insurance Commissioner.

5 seats in the Senate and 6 House seats are also up for grabs.

LOCAL RACES

Todd Stewart (R), Jonathan “Jon Jon” Johnson (I) and Kevin J. Stubbs (I) all square off in the election for Stone County Sheriff following the announcement earlier this year that Sheriff Mike Farmer will retire at the end of his current term. The county also holds elections for District 2 Supervisor and Justice Court West.

In Pearl River County, Sheriff David Allison (R) guards his spot against Joseph Haralson (D). District 2 and District 4 Supervisors will also be chosen.

Harrison County holds just two races: Circuit Clerk and Justice District 4.

In Hancock County, Chancery Clerk, District 2 Supervisor, Justice Court Place 3 and Election Commission 2 are up for grabs.

In Greene County, Ryan E. Walley (R) and Michael Crawford (I) battle it out for Sheriff. The county also holds six other races tonight — three of them being for a spot as a District Supervisor.

Any runoff elections will be held on November 28.

