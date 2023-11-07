WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
Hurricane Center
Food Drive
Letters to Santa

East Texas man pleads guilty to multiple Jan. 6 felonies

By Brendan Cullerton
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 5:06 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Ryan Nichols entered a Washington D.C. federal court alongside his wife and mother Tuesday.

He left in handcuffs after pleading guilty to multiple felony crimes.

Nichols pleaded guilty to assaulting or impeding an officer, as well as obstructing an official proceeding. Combined, the two charges carry a maximum sentence of 28 years in prison.

“This has been a difficult road for Ryan Nichols, who was less than perfect on January 6th,” said Joseph McBride, attorney for Nichols. “Today was about acceptance and responsibility for his actions on that day.”

Nichols is a Marine Corps veteran who started a search and rescue non-profit after leaving the service.

He read a statement in court taking responsibility for his actions and saying he betrayed what matters most in life.

Nichols was captured on video speaking into a bull horn and encouraging others at the Capitol to grab weapons, saying it was “not a peaceful protest.”

Nichols helped a crowd push toward the Capitol and hit multiple officers with pepper spray. After the attack on the Capitol, Nichols posted a social media video saying he “stands for violence” and talked about starting a revolution.

Federal Judge Royce Lamberth said he expects sentencing in more than 90 days.

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Monday morning, two teenagers are in custody after the shooting of another teen Sunday evening...
UPDATE: 2 teens in custody after another teen shot at St. Andrews Park
1 dead; multiple accidents close both directions of I-10 in NOLA East as super fog limits...
SUPERFOG: 1 dead, 8 injured in multiple crashes on I-10 near Michoud, officials say
Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Mississippians will head to the polls today to cast their ballots for a number of important...
POLLS OPEN: Here’s what you need to know about voting today in South Mississippi
Traffic isn’t being impacted at this time, but cleanup at the gas station may take a while.
Biloxi crews cleaning up large diesel spill at Hwy 90 gas station

Latest News

Friends and family of a missing Lincoln man are searching to bring him home.
Attorney for missing Nebraska man’s husband denies unwillingness to cooperate in investigation
East Texas man pleads guilty to multiple Jan. 6 felonies
Israelis gathered and lit candles in Tel Aviv on Monday, November 6, 2023, to remember those...
Israel fights Hamas deep in Gaza City and foresees control of enclave’s security after war
To say the Saucier-Advance voting precinct is a rustic throwback is a bit of an understatement.
Saucier-Advance voting precinct a unique, rustic throwback