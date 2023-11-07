WLOX Careers
Bruce: More superfog likely Wednesday morning following deadly crash

By Bruce Katz
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 2:59 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - With the ongoing marsh fires in the east, the smoke is causing headaches for morning commuters. Fog is expected this time of year, but add the smoke that latches onto the water droplets, visibility within the smoke areas drop visibility fast to near zero. After the morning fog/smoke disperses, we can expect more sunny days and hot temps through Thursday.

See also: 1 dead, 8 injured in multiple crashes on I-10 near Michoud, officials say

High pressure keeps mostly clear skies around through the afternoon and temperatures are warming nicely, but an increase in moisture prompted the major super fog incident for Tuesday morning near the Michoud marsh fire. We will have to monitor conditions again moving into Wednesday morning as smoke will remain across the area with a light southerly wind bringing Gulf moisture into the region.

As the high pressure pushes east a southwest flow in the upper levels settles over the region. Tuesday and Wednesday stay dry with a chance for rain pushing into the forecast late Thursday. The Fox 8 weather team is putting out a First Alert for a good chance for rain with the front approaching for the weekend. Expect 30 to 40 percent coverage with about a half inch of rain for those lucky enough to see showers.

