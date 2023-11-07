WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
Hurricane Center
Food Drive

Biloxi crews cleaning up large diesel spill at Hwy 90 gas station

Traffic isn’t being impacted at this time, but cleanup at the gas station may take a while.
Traffic isn’t being impacted at this time, but cleanup at the gas station may take a while.(Source: Mike Mozart/CC BY 2.0 via MGN)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 9:18 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Tuesday morning, crews are responding to a large diesel spill at the Shell gas station in front of the Beau Rivage Resort & Casino on Highway 90.

According to Biloxi Fire Chief Nick Geiser, someone ran over the main diesel fill line coming from a tanker truck, causing the spill.

The fire department is responding and will use their usual method of applying Oil-Dri to the spilled diesel.

Traffic isn’t being impacted at this time, but cleanup at the gas station may take a while.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Monday morning, two teenagers are in custody after the shooting of another teen Sunday evening...
UPDATE: 2 teens in custody after another teen shot at St. Andrews Park
Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Anyone with video from the brawl is asked to contact Gulfport PD.
City of Gulfport investigating after brawl at youth football game
Police are actively investigating the brawl and are looking for witnesses and video evidence.
Future of Gulfport youth football in question after spectator brawl
Sheriff John Ledbetter said the teens fled the scene in an SUV driven by a 17-year-old who has...
Two teenagers charged after the shooting of a 15-year-old boy in Jackson County

Latest News

1 dead; multiple accidents close both directions of I-10 in NOLA East as super fog limits...
1 dead; multiple accidents close both directions of I-10 in NOLA East as super fog limits visibility
Ocean Springs files motion to dismiss lawsuit against the Institute for Justice
Ocean Springs files motion to dismiss Urban Renewal Plan lawsuit
Mississippians will head to the polls today to cast their ballots for a number of important...
POLLS OPEN: Here’s what you need to know about voting today in South Mississippi
This week you can plan on morning fog and warm afternoons. Showers are still possible Friday...
Wesley's Tuesday First Alert Forecast