Biloxi crews cleaning up large diesel spill at Hwy 90 gas station

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Tuesday morning, crews are responding to a large diesel spill at the Shell gas station in front of the Beau Rivage Resort & Casino on Highway 90.

According to Biloxi Fire Chief Nick Geiser, someone ran over the main diesel fill line coming from a tanker truck, causing the spill.

The fire department is responding and will use their usual method of applying Oil-Dri to the spilled diesel.

Traffic isn’t being impacted at this time, but cleanup at the gas station may take a while.

