Beautiful today. Rain possible by Friday.

It’s another warm and sunny day! We’re going to stay in the upper 70s to low 80s this afternoon with plenty of sunshine. The humidity will be a little higher today, but it won’t be too muggy. We’ll have to watch out for some patchy dense fog overnight tonight into Wednesday morning. It will be calm and cool by the morning with lows in the upper 50s to low 60s.

Wednesday will be another warm day with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s. We’re not going to see any rain on Wednesday, but a few clouds are expected. It will be a little more humid by Thursday with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s. Most of Thursday will be dry, but a few showers are possible in the evening.

A cold front getting closer to us on Friday will bring some scattered showers, but heavy rain isn’t expected at this time. Still, we’ll take any rain that we can get! Highs will be in the mid 70s. If the front lingers, we’ll see a few more showers on Saturday and Sunday. It will be a little cooler with highs in the low 70s.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.