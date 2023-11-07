WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
Hurricane Center
Food Drive
Letters to Santa

Beautiful today. Rain possible by Friday.

Beautiful and warm today
By Taylor Graham
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 11:51 AM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

It’s another warm and sunny day! We’re going to stay in the upper 70s to low 80s this afternoon with plenty of sunshine. The humidity will be a little higher today, but it won’t be too muggy. We’ll have to watch out for some patchy dense fog overnight tonight into Wednesday morning. It will be calm and cool by the morning with lows in the upper 50s to low 60s.

Wednesday will be another warm day with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s. We’re not going to see any rain on Wednesday, but a few clouds are expected. It will be a little more humid by Thursday with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s. Most of Thursday will be dry, but a few showers are possible in the evening.

A cold front getting closer to us on Friday will bring some scattered showers, but heavy rain isn’t expected at this time. Still, we’ll take any rain that we can get! Highs will be in the mid 70s. If the front lingers, we’ll see a few more showers on Saturday and Sunday. It will be a little cooler with highs in the low 70s.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Monday morning, two teenagers are in custody after the shooting of another teen Sunday evening...
UPDATE: 2 teens in custody after another teen shot at St. Andrews Park
Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
1 dead; multiple accidents close both directions of I-10 in NOLA East as super fog limits...
SUPERFOG: 1 dead, 8 injured in multiple crashes on I-10 at Michoud, officials say
Police are actively investigating the brawl and are looking for witnesses and video evidence.
Future of Gulfport youth football in question after spectator brawl
Anyone with video from the brawl is asked to contact Gulfport PD.
City of Gulfport investigating after brawl at youth football game

Latest News

Beautiful and warm today
Taylor's Tuesday Midday First Alert Forecast
wlox logo
Tuesday’s Forecast
This week you can plan on morning fog and warm afternoons. Showers are still possible Friday...
Wesley's Tuesday First Alert Forecast
Any fog should clear away around daybreak. Warming up to around 80 today as we settle into a...
Wesley's Tuesday Morning First Alert Forecast