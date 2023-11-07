WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
Hurricane Center
Food Drive
Letters to Santa

87 Ohio veterans visit memorials built in their honor

By Molly Martinez
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 4:42 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - When Gene Miller returned from Vietnam a half century ago, he didn’t get a hero’s welcome.

“When we got back, it was best for us just to get our military clothes off and otherwise people were throwing rotten eggs and anything else at anybody military because it was very unpopular back then,” said Miller.

Tuesday was a different story.

“We went through that line of people there and my eyes were watering.”

The Flag City Honor Flight carried 87 Ohio veterans including 10 from the Korean war, and one from World War Two.

His name is John Layher.

He served as a radio technician in the coast guard during the 40s, and he says the trip is one he’ll never forget.

“Humbling” said Layher through tears.

If you’re interested or know somebody who might be, you can visit FlagCityHonorFlight.org.

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Monday morning, two teenagers are in custody after the shooting of another teen Sunday evening...
UPDATE: 2 teens in custody after another teen shot at St. Andrews Park
1 dead; multiple accidents close both directions of I-10 in NOLA East as super fog limits...
SUPERFOG: 1 dead, 8 injured in multiple crashes on I-10 near Michoud, officials say
Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Mississippians will head to the polls today to cast their ballots for a number of important...
POLLS OPEN: Here’s what you need to know about voting today in South Mississippi
Traffic isn’t being impacted at this time, but cleanup at the gas station may take a while.
Biloxi crews cleaning up large diesel spill at Hwy 90 gas station

Latest News

East Texas man pleads guilty to multiple Jan. 6 felonies
East Texas man pleads guilty to multiple Jan. 6 felonies
East Texas man pleads guilty to multiple Jan. 6 felonies
Israelis gathered and lit candles in Tel Aviv on Monday, November 6, 2023, to remember those...
Israel fights Hamas deep in Gaza City and foresees control of enclave’s security after war
To say the Saucier-Advance voting precinct is a rustic throwback is a bit of an understatement.
Saucier-Advance voting precinct a unique, rustic throwback
Residents of Gulfport had the chance to express their concerns to city leaders after a brawl...
Gulfport residents express concerns over Friday spectator brawl