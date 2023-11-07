WLOX Careers
1 dead; multiple accidents close both directions of I-10 in NOLA East as super fog limits visibility

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 6:12 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - I-10 near Michoud Boulevard and Irish Bayou is closed in both directions Tuesday (Nov. 7) due to multiple early morning accidents as fog and smoke from nearby marsh fires have combined, creating “super fog” conditions that limit visibility on the road.

The NOPD has confirmed that one man has died as a result of the crash. Multiple injuries have been reported as well.

I-10 East drivers are being detoured at Read Boulevard, while I-10 West drivers are being detoured at Irish Bayou, police say.

Police are asking drivers heading toward this area to seek alternate routes until the scene has been cleared.

Drivers in this area are also urged to drive cautiously and to not use high-beam vehicle lights. If possible, please consider delaying travel until visibility improves.

Police say reports of the crash were received around 4:37 a.m.

West of Lake Pontchartrain, heavy fog is also affecting the route on I-55 at Manchac in the same area where super fog caused a deadly multi-vehicle pileup two weeks ago.

