WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
Hurricane Center
Food Drive

Veteran on brink of homelessness finds place to call home

Don Thompson struggled with challenges stemming from the pandemic and was on the brink of homelessness when a nonprofit stepped in to help. (SOURCE: WOIO)
By Caitlin McCarthy and Andrew McMunn
Published: Nov. 5, 2023 at 6:06 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEDFORD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - A veteran who served in two branches of the military has a house of his own after he and his children were on the brink of homelessness.

After dedicating years of service in the U.S. Army, Navy and the Merchant Marines, Don Thompson struggled with challenges stemming from the pandemic. He also lost his job and was denied assistance.

After all of his misfortunes, Thompson was on the brink of homelessness.

“The army told me to overcome and adapt to any situation, and so I always relied on myself, but I have been put in places and situations where I realized that alone I just couldn’t do it,” he said. “I needed help from other individuals, and those individuals are fellow veterans.”

A house in Bedford Heights, Ohio was on the verge of being demolished. However, Ride with Valor, a nonprofit focused on helping veterans, stepped in to fix it up and turn it into a home for Thompson and his 2-year-old twin boys.

“One of the greatest accomplishments that has been made for me wasn’t necessarily done by me and by me alone,” Thompson said.

Ride with Valor turned the keys of the home over to Thompson Saturday afternoon.

“That’s a great thing, when you’re used to carrying the world on your shoulders, but then you have a team of other individuals that say, ‘Look, we’re going to take some of that weight off of you,” Thompson said.

Thompson has been on a journey of overcoming challenges. Now with the help of others, he’s learned you don’t have to do it alone.

“And that’s what life is about,” he said. “That’s out of the ‘me’ mode and I want to take that ‘m’ and turn it into a ‘w’ and say together, ‘We got it.’”

Copyright 2023 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The cause of the wreck is still under investigation.
One dead following single-vehicle accident in Lucedale
The Sheriff’s Office reminds people that real law enforcement officers will never call you to...
Harrison County Sheriff’s Office issues warning over potential scammers
Thursday, Gulfport Police arrested 19-year-old Courtland Joshua Jordan and 21-year-old Frikiyah...
NEW DETAILS: 2 people arrested, 1 sent to hospital after shooting at Gulfport shopping center
Anyone with video from the brawl is asked to contact Gulfport PD.
City of Gulfport investigating after brawl at youth football game
Saturday, November 11 is Veterans Day, and there’s no shortage of events, celebrations, and...
LIST: Veterans Day events, celebrations, and freebies happening across the Coast

Latest News

Secretary of State Antony Blinken tells the Senate Appropriations Committee that the United...
Blinken shuttles from the West Bank to Iraq trying to contain the fallout from the Israel-Hamas war
June Duffour, 97, accepts AARP Andrus Award
Diamondhead woman, 97, receives AARP Award
Every year, the Peter Anderson Festival brings in a collection of artist and vendors. When...
Peter Anderson Festival collects artists from near and far
Officials are still searching for the suspect, who is believed to have fled the scene in a...
Teen injured, suspect loose following shooting in St. Andrews Park