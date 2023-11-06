WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
Hurricane Center
Food Drive

UPDATE: 2 teens in custody after another teen shot at St. Andrews Park

Officials are still searching for the suspect, who is believed to have fled the scene in a...
Officials are still searching for the suspect, who is believed to have fled the scene in a vehicle immediately after the shooting.
By WLOX Staff
Published: Nov. 5, 2023 at 5:43 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Monday morning, two teenagers are in custody after the shooting of another teen Sunday evening at a park in the St. Andrews community.

Jackson County Sheriff John Ledbetter announced Monday morning a 14-year-old from Ocean Springs was arrested and charged as an adult with aggravated assault. Police say he shot a 15-year-old boy twice.

That 15-year-old is in the hospital in critical condition.

A second teenager, 17, was also arrested and charged with accessory after the fact through youth court.

Law enforcement first responded to the park on Elm Street around 4 p.m. in response to the shooting.

Sheriff Ledbetter says the teens got away in an SUV driven by the 17-year-old. According to Sheriff Ledbetter, a 16-year-old passenger in the SUV was questioned but released.

The 14-year-old is jailed without bond in the Jackson County Adult Detention Center, pending an initial court hearing.

Sheriff Ledbetter says the case is still under investigation, and more charges are possible.

Those with information on the incident are urged to contact Jackson County Sherriff’s Department at 228-769-3063 or Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898. You can also leave an anonymous tip HERE.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Sheriff’s Office reminds people that real law enforcement officers will never call you to...
Harrison County Sheriff’s Office issues warning over potential scammers
Anyone with video from the brawl is asked to contact Gulfport PD.
City of Gulfport investigating after brawl at youth football game
The cause of the wreck is still under investigation.
One dead following single-vehicle accident in Lucedale
The festival ends on Sunday at 7 p.m.
Legacy of Peter Anderson shines at Ocean Springs art festival

Latest News

Staying warm most of the week
Taylor's Monday Midday First Alert Forecast
St. Peter Baptist Church celebrated 204 years of ministry while also being the longest Black...
St. Peter Baptist Church celebrates 204 years of ministry, Mississippi’s oldest Black congregation
Sunday morning, Harrison County Fire Rescue was active as two house fires spurred during the...
Early morning fires in Harrison Co. destroy one home, damage another
St. Peter Baptist Church celebrated 204 years of ministry while also being the longest Black...
St. Peter Baptist Church celebrates 204 years of ministry, Mississippi’s oldest black congregation