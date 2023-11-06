UPDATE: 2 teens in custody after another teen shot at St. Andrews Park

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Monday morning, two teenagers are in custody after the shooting of another teen Sunday evening at a park in the St. Andrews community.

Jackson County Sheriff John Ledbetter announced Monday morning a 14-year-old from Ocean Springs was arrested and charged as an adult with aggravated assault. Police say he shot a 15-year-old boy twice.

That 15-year-old is in the hospital in critical condition.

A second teenager, 17, was also arrested and charged with accessory after the fact through youth court.

Law enforcement first responded to the park on Elm Street around 4 p.m. in response to the shooting.

Sheriff Ledbetter says the teens got away in an SUV driven by the 17-year-old. According to Sheriff Ledbetter, a 16-year-old passenger in the SUV was questioned but released.

The 14-year-old is jailed without bond in the Jackson County Adult Detention Center, pending an initial court hearing.

Sheriff Ledbetter says the case is still under investigation, and more charges are possible.

Those with information on the incident are urged to contact Jackson County Sherriff’s Department at 228-769-3063 or Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898. You can also leave an anonymous tip HERE.

