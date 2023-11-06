Peter Anderson Festival collects artists from near and far

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - Every year, the Peter Anderson Festival brings in a collection of artist and vendors. When you’re an artist at Peter Anderson for the first time? That’s something that’s definitely worth remembering.

“It’s my first year!” said Cora Nimtz, Okra Bitz owner. “I’m just excited. I’m honored to be a part of this cohort of people.” Nimtz traveled to Peter Anderson from New Orleans.

Her artwork is unique, combining two different types of mediums.

“So it started out with these paintings, and then I kinda started to make textiles because I love textile art,” said Nimtz. “I come from a family of both artists and quilters, so that’s where the merge of quilting and art.”

Another artist at Peter Anderson was there for the first time. Monica Iversen with Iversen Fine Art traveled to Peter Anderson all the way from South Carolina.

Iversen said there is more than meets the eye when it comes to her still-life oil paintings.

“I just watch people,” she said. “Sometimes there could be an issue and I’m like, well, how can I talk about this issue in a gentle way and allow people to still think for themselves?”

Just like Nimtz, Iversen credits her great talent to her family. Iversen started painting portraits until her art took her in a different direction. “I started to do more still life,” explained Iversen.

“It was one of those things that I never really enjoyed because I didn’t want to do just flowers or something like that. When I suddenly realized I could tell a story with the still lifes.”

Since painting still life, Iversen said her art hasn’t been the same.

“I found a new passion for saying an awful lot of things that I wanted to say that I thought was important to most people,” said Iversen.

