Monday’s Forecast

This week looks warm and slightly more humid. Then, we’ll see a better rain chance around Friday as a front approaches our region.
By Wesley Williams
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 5:05 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
A few spots might see some fog this morning. Otherwise, plan on a nice day ahead. Morning temps start off in the chilly 40s and cool 50s. And this afternoon should reach the mild upper 70s and warm lower 80s. The trend this week will be warm and slightly more humid. Eventually, we’ll see a better rain chance around Friday as a front approaches our region. Once the front passes, lower humidity and a lower rain chance should be in store for Veterans Day Saturday.

