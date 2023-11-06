WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
Hurricane Center
Food Drive

Gold Star Family letter spotlights sacrifices made

With Veteran's Day coming up this weekend, lots of attention is being shown to those who've served in our military.
By Bill Snyder
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 2:19 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) -With Veterans Day coming up this weekend and a spotlight on those who served, we draw attention to the monument at the Biloxi Small Craft Harbor. It’s the Gold Star Families Monument that was dedicated in 2019.

The Gold Star Family designation goes all the way back to World War I. Being a Gold Star Family means a loved one in that family served in the military, but never made it home. At a recent event at Keesler Air Force Base, some of those Gold Star families were recognized with a display featuring pictures and memorabilia.

One picture also had a letter next to it written by Lt. Col. Mark Stratton from nearby Foley, AL. Here’s how it reads: “Hi Mom, thank you for the Easter goodies. It lifted morale considerably, but it also lifted waistlines, too. The team and I are doing well, but counting the days until we are mission complete.”

It goes on to say “Please let everyone know that I am well and that I send my best. Please do not work too hard and enjoy life as much as possible. I love you, Mark Stratton.”

The letter was sent just days before Stratton died while serving in Afghanistan back in 2009. It serves as a reminder of the sacrifices made by veterans, and those families whose loved ones never made it back home.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Monday morning, two teenagers are in custody after the shooting of another teen Sunday evening...
UPDATE: 2 teens in custody after another teen shot at St. Andrews Park
The Sheriff’s Office reminds people that real law enforcement officers will never call you to...
Harrison County Sheriff’s Office issues warning over potential scammers
Anyone with video from the brawl is asked to contact Gulfport PD.
City of Gulfport investigating after brawl at youth football game
Fires took place on both Pine Tree Road and Meaut Road.
Early morning fires in Harrison Co. destroy one home, damage another
The cause of the wreck is still under investigation.
One dead following single-vehicle accident in Lucedale

Latest News

Sheldon Timothy Herrington Jr. (l) Jimmie ‘Jay’ Lee (r)
Trial date set for man accused of murdering former Ole Miss student
Staying warm most of the week
Taylor's Monday Midday First Alert Forecast
Monday morning, two teenagers are in custody after the shooting of another teen Sunday evening...
UPDATE: 2 teens in custody after another teen shot at St. Andrews Park
St. Peter Baptist Church celebrated 204 years of ministry while also being the longest Black...
St. Peter Baptist Church celebrates 204 years of ministry, Mississippi’s oldest Black congregation