Gold Star Family letter spotlights sacrifices made

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) -With Veterans Day coming up this weekend and a spotlight on those who served, we draw attention to the monument at the Biloxi Small Craft Harbor. It’s the Gold Star Families Monument that was dedicated in 2019.

The Gold Star Family designation goes all the way back to World War I. Being a Gold Star Family means a loved one in that family served in the military, but never made it home. At a recent event at Keesler Air Force Base, some of those Gold Star families were recognized with a display featuring pictures and memorabilia.

One picture also had a letter next to it written by Lt. Col. Mark Stratton from nearby Foley, AL. Here’s how it reads: “Hi Mom, thank you for the Easter goodies. It lifted morale considerably, but it also lifted waistlines, too. The team and I are doing well, but counting the days until we are mission complete.”

It goes on to say “Please let everyone know that I am well and that I send my best. Please do not work too hard and enjoy life as much as possible. I love you, Mark Stratton.”

The letter was sent just days before Stratton died while serving in Afghanistan back in 2009. It serves as a reminder of the sacrifices made by veterans, and those families whose loved ones never made it back home.

