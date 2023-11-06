WLOX Careers
Four Vancleave baseball players sign letter of intent to the next level

vancleave baseball
vancleave baseball(WLOX)
By Matt DeGregorio
Published: Nov. 5, 2023 at 11:54 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
VANCLEAVE, Miss. (WLOX) - Four Vancleave Baseball players have signed to play at the next level.

Tyler West, Layton Eder, and Asher Henley all committed to Mississippi Gulf Coast to continue their academic and athletic careers while Hunter Parker committed to Meridian to do the same.

“It feels like a dream come true,” said West. “Ever since I was a little kid I’ve always thought about going to college and playing at the next level. It’s just overwhelming. I chose Perk because I felt like I was still at home, I don’t really have to go that far, and I’m still close to the water so I can still fish.

“It’s a dream come true,” Eder said. “Ever since I was little this is what I wanted to do, just go play college baseball. It’s all I wanted to do. The great coaches I’ve had have helped me get to this point.”

“It’s awesome,” said Henley. “I’ve been waiting my whole life to do this. I’ve always wanted to play college baseball and now I finally get to do it.”

“It feels real,” said Parker. “It’s starting to come all together, all the hard work that me and the guys have put in with each other has propelled us to this point. It’s surreal.”

All four will play their final season at Vancleave this spring.

