Diamondhead woman, 97, receives AARP Award

June Duffour, 97, accepts AARP Andrus Award
June Duffour, 97, accepts AARP Andrus Award(WLOX)
By Noah Noble
Published: Nov. 5, 2023 at 6:05 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DIAMONDHEAD, Miss. (WLOX) - At 97 years old, Diamondhead resident June Duffour may not be the tallest person, but what she lacks in height is overshadowed by her firecracker personality and appetite for community activity.

The latter landed her nominations for the American Association of Retired Persons (AARP) Andrus Award in Mississippi. It is AARP’s most prestigious and visible volunteer award.

Sunday, she received the commendation.

“I am honored and thrilled. I feel like I want to cry, I’m so happy,” she told WLOX News. “I said, oh, I can’t believe this. I’m not the only active person in Diamondhead. But, the age has a lot to do with it.”

AARP Mississippi Community Outreach Associate Director Meegie Jordan presented the award at Sunday’s ceremony.

“I’m just in awe to meet her because she still line dances, she still goes to community events -- just speaking with her, I just want to be there when I get that age. I just want to be her. She’s just a light of energy and I enjoy her and enjoy talking to her,” Jordan said.

Diamondhead Mayor Nancy Depreo was also at the event and read a special proclamation in Duffour’s honor. She also presented her with the keys to the city.

“Miss June is an inspiration to many of us,” Depreo said. “She’s 97, instructs line dancing, volunteers, teaches Thai Che, she’s there to help at every event. She has worked with women helping them start businesses, she has done so much volunteer work to assist and help others.”

WLOX News asked Duffour what her secret is to staying active at such a late age.

“Eat no red meats, have a protein drink in the morning, yogurt in the evening, and eat healthy during the day -- veggies and fruits. That’s it.”

