WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
Hurricane Center
Food Drive

CDC to expand disease surveillance at airports

FILE - The CDC will test for more than 30 pathogens in four airports.
FILE - The CDC will test for more than 30 pathogens in four airports.(Jim Gathany)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 8:35 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is expanding its disease surveillance program at four of the seven major airports in the United States participating in its disease surveillance program.

The agency will now test for more than 30 pathogens at Boston Logan International Airport, San Francisco International Airport, Dulles International Airport in Washington, D.C., and John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York.

The CDC is looking for antimicrobial resistance targets as well as viruses like the flu and RSV.

The Traveler Surveillance Program started during the COVID-19 pandemic to detect new variants. It operates at seven major U.S. airports.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Sheriff’s Office reminds people that real law enforcement officers will never call you to...
Harrison County Sheriff’s Office issues warning over potential scammers
Officials are still searching for the suspect, who is believed to have fled the scene in a...
Teen injured, suspect loose following shooting in St. Andrews Park
Anyone with video from the brawl is asked to contact Gulfport PD.
City of Gulfport investigating after brawl at youth football game
The cause of the wreck is still under investigation.
One dead following single-vehicle accident in Lucedale
The festival ends on Sunday at 7 p.m.
Legacy of Peter Anderson shines at Ocean Springs art festival

Latest News

Booking.com has listed Martha Stewart's farm guesthouse for a one-night pre-Thanksgiving stay.
You can stay at Martha Stewart’s guesthouse for just $11.23
Former President Donald Trump arrives at the New York Supreme Court, Monday, Nov. 6, 2023, in...
Trump arrives in court to testify in New York civil case alleging financial fraud
St. Peter Baptist Church celebrated 204 years of ministry while also being the longest Black...
St. Peter Baptist Church celebrates 204 years of ministry, Mississippi’s oldest Black congregation
Sunday morning, Harrison County Fire Rescue was active as two house fires spurred during the...
Early morning fires in Harrison Co. destroy one home, damage another