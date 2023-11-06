WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
Hurricane Center
Food Drive

Boy dies after car crash that killed ‘Black Panther’ stuntman father, siblings

Taraja Ramsess, a stuntman in films like "Black Panther" and "Avengers" was killed in a crash on Tuesday. (SOURCE: WANF)
By Talgat Almanov and Andrew McMunn
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 1:28 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (WANF/Gray News) - A 10-year-old boy died in a hospital on Sunday following a crash in Georgia that had killed his father and two of his siblings, according to authorities.

The DeKalb County Police Department said 10-year-old Kisasi Ramsess had been critically injured and was hospitalized when the crash happened Tuesday.

Officers responded to the crash on the exit ramp from I-285 to I-20 E involving a tractor-trailer and a pickup truck. Authorities said the pickup truck crashed into the rear of the tractor-trailer, resulting in the death of the driver and two passengers.

Taraja Ramsess, a 41-year-old stuntman in blockbuster films like the “Avengers” movies and “Black Panther,” died at the scene. His 13-year-old daughter Sundari Ramsess and his newborn, Fujibo Ramsess, were also killed in the crash.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help Ramsess’ mother, Akili Ramsess, cover funeral expenses and support her other children and grandchildren.

As of Monday, the GoFundMe has raised $88,000 out of its $150,000 goal.

Copyright 2023 WANF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Monday morning, two teenagers are in custody after the shooting of another teen Sunday evening...
UPDATE: 2 teens in custody after another teen shot at St. Andrews Park
The Sheriff’s Office reminds people that real law enforcement officers will never call you to...
Harrison County Sheriff’s Office issues warning over potential scammers
Anyone with video from the brawl is asked to contact Gulfport PD.
City of Gulfport investigating after brawl at youth football game
The cause of the wreck is still under investigation.
One dead following single-vehicle accident in Lucedale
The festival ends on Sunday at 7 p.m.
Legacy of Peter Anderson shines at Ocean Springs art festival

Latest News

Two men were killed and five other people were injured in a shooting after a confrontation at a...
Denver police investigate shooting that killed 2, injured 5 at a private after-hours biker bar
Authorities seized 220 pounds of drugs from a home in Massachusetts.
Feds seize 220 pounds of drugs, some resembling candy
Airstrikes hit the Maghazi refugee camp, killing at least 40 people and wounding 34 others on...
Israeli forces cut off north Gaza to isolate Hamas as Palestinians say death toll from monthlong war passes 10,000
Dentists caught breaking the rules are often allowed to voluntarily hand over their license and...
Troubled dentists often allowed to surrender licenses to avoid severe discipline