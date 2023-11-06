Biloxi Bicycle Works holds Vintage Bike Show to promote cycling, healthy living

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Sunday, the grounds of MGM Park were filled with bikes from the past and present. This vintage bike show gave cyclists a chance to show off their ride while also competing.

“I spent years getting the right parts, having to re-chrome and getting the right colors,” said Alex Vesa. “It’s worse than picking out a house with carpet and drapes.”

Vesa is the owner of a 1984 Hutch Pit Racer 16 and won Best Vintage Bike. He also enjoys riding his bike whenever he gets the chance. He does that for both a sense of nostalgia and a peace of mind.

“I have two bikes that were my friend’s bike that we rode together and it’s all about memories and meeting new friends,” said Vesa. “You forget about problems and you’re just having a good time distracted for a couple of hours and you stay in shape.”

Bart Luther is one of the organizers of the show and owner of Biloxi’s Bicycle Works. He says he wanted to put something on to give cyclists a chance to ride and enjoy what Biloxi has to offer.

“It’s a great thing to see plenty of sights and plenty of businesses here we could stop and get something to eat and there’s beautiful scenery,” said Luther. “So there’s three things coming together to make Biloxi a perfect place to ride bicycles, especially with weather like this.”

Bart says he is grateful to have the backing of the community like the Shuckers to help show off the city while also promoting healthy living.

“It makes me feel good that people want to get outside and enjoy life on the Gulf Coast and having Shuckers Stadium cooperating with that with the local businesses is just a great opportunity for people to take advantage of,” said Luther.

“There’s a lot of people here from Louisiana, Alabama, Tennessee and all get to share the beauty and spend their dollars and vacations here on the Gulf Coast,” said Vesa. “And it all starts with bikes.”

Biloxi Bicycle Works is leading a community ride in Pascagoula next Saturday. Meet up is 8:45 a.m. at Beach Park.

