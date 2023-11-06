Armed Forces Retirement Home veterans find creative outlets post-service

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - A group of veterans is tapping into its creative side.

After years of serving, veteran residents of the Armed Forces Retirement Home are exploring a new path filled with artistic expression. Whether it be pottery making, woodworking or crocheting, they’ve each discovered their niche thanks to Milton Williams, the in-house art instructor.

“I’m looking at these veterans and thinking what they did for us and how they served our country,” said Williams. “While they were standing watch, I was learning my colors and drawing. So, it’s a real privilege for me to be able to share what I learned while they were doing that for us.”

Williams’ longtime student Geraldine Gorsky picked up art as a hobby after retiring from the Navy. She creates coastal water scenes as a tribute to her Florida roots.

“I retired in 1977,” said Gorsky. “I started as a tap course in oils then I changed to watercolor. Then, when I came here to the home, I started with acrylic, and that’s what I paint now.”

Down the hall, retiree Wolf Kiessling spends his leisure time woodworking.

“I used to get bored and I started making walking sticks,” he explains. “I just carved geometric designs into the sticks. After I did that for a couple of years, I said to myself, ‘I wonder if I can actually do some sculptures?’ I gave it a try and I found out I had a knack for it, so that’s how I got into it, but I’ve been artistic even as a child.”

Many of the residents say the art stations are needed for the community.

“It’s critical,” said veteran Kimberly Golson. “There are so many people here who have great talent. people do projects here that they give to other residents, that they give to family and friends, of course, hopefully to sell too.”

Golson is known for her seamless crochet designs.

“It’s relaxing, especially crocheting. Anytime you’re stressed, you put a hook in yarn and you’re very relaxed. I do it when my husband drives down the road or when we’re on a road trip or I do it on a cruise, everywhere.”

Shaun Hogan, a newcomer to the home, says it’s been an incredible experience learning new art techniques daily.

“It’s been outstanding,” he says. “I think due to the staff and especially Milton, our boss, he does a really good job. He guides us to whatever we need to do.”

“Seeing the joy in their faces when they complete something — that and they are also teaching one another techniques and things — I mean, what [an] awesome thing, for people to see that.”

On Thursday, these veterans are selling their artwork at an open house at Helicopters Land starting at 8:30 a.m.

