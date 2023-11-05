WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
Hurricane Center
Food Drive

Teen injured, suspect loose following shooting in St. Andrews Park

Teen injured, suspect loose following shooting in St. Andrews Park
By WLOX Staff
Published: Nov. 5, 2023 at 5:43 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Investigators are on the scene following a shooting in Jackson County.

The shooting took place at St. Andrews Park on Elm Street. Details are limited at this time, but Jackson County Sheriff John Ledbetter confirms one teenage boy was left injured.

Officials are still searching for the suspect, who is believed to have fled the scene in a vehicle immediately after the shooting.

We will update this story as we learn more information.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The cause of the wreck is still under investigation.
One dead following single-vehicle accident in Lucedale
The Sheriff’s Office reminds people that real law enforcement officers will never call you to...
Harrison County Sheriff’s Office issues warning over potential scammers
Thursday, Gulfport Police arrested 19-year-old Courtland Joshua Jordan and 21-year-old Frikiyah...
NEW DETAILS: 2 people arrested, 1 sent to hospital after shooting at Gulfport shopping center
Anyone with video from the brawl is asked to contact Gulfport PD.
City of Gulfport investigating after brawl at youth football game
Saturday, November 11 is Veterans Day, and there’s no shortage of events, celebrations, and...
LIST: Veterans Day events, celebrations, and freebies happening across the Coast

Latest News

Officials are still searching for the suspect, who is believed to have fled the scene in a...
Teen injured, suspect loose following shooting in St. Martin
Fires took place on both Pine Tree Road and Meaut Road.
Early morning fires in Harrison Co. destroy one home, damage another
7 arrested after stolen car results in shooting in Jackson
Mississippi safeties Trey Washington, left, and John Saunders Jr. celebrate after an NCAA...
Late-game heroics keeps Ole Miss’ College Football Playoff dreams alive