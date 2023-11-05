Teen injured, suspect loose following shooting in St. Andrews Park

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Investigators are on the scene following a shooting in Jackson County.

The shooting took place at St. Andrews Park on Elm Street. Details are limited at this time, but Jackson County Sheriff John Ledbetter confirms one teenage boy was left injured.

Officials are still searching for the suspect, who is believed to have fled the scene in a vehicle immediately after the shooting.

We will update this story as we learn more information.

