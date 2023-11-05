WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
Hurricane Center
Food Drive

Special Olympics fall games held at Camp Shelby

Corn hole was one of the sports featured during the annual fall games for the Mississippi...
Corn hole was one of the sports featured during the annual fall games for the Mississippi Special Olympics at Camp Shelby Saturday.(WDAM)
By Charles Herrington
Published: Nov. 4, 2023 at 8:24 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAMP SHELBY, Miss. (WDAM) - Athletes from across Mississippi gathered at Camp Shelby Saturday for the annual fall games for the Mississippi Special Olympics.

More than 500 athletes competed in team softball, cornhole, croquet, horseshoes and soccer skills.

“I’m enjoying Special Olympics,” said Dean Goodwin, an athlete from Hattiesburg. “I’m enjoying softball and being with friends,”

General health screenings also were done and information about hydration and nutrition provided.

The games wrapped up with a dance Saturday night.

“It’s fun, it’s fun, it’s all about winning and fun and everything,” said Tre’Darius Watson, another athlete from Hattiesburg.

Spring games for the Mississippi Special Olympics are held each year at Ole Miss and summer games are held annually at Keesler Air Force Base on the Gulf Coast.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The cause of the wreck is still under investigation.
One dead following single-vehicle accident in Lucedale
Thursday, Gulfport Police arrested 19-year-old Courtland Joshua Jordan and 21-year-old Frikiyah...
NEW DETAILS: 2 people arrested, 1 sent to hospital after shooting at Gulfport shopping center
Saturday, November 11 is Veterans Day, and there’s no shortage of events, celebrations, and...
LIST: Veterans Day events, celebrations, and freebies happening across the Coast
FILE - A selection of vintage clocks are displayed at the Electric Time Company, March 9, 2023,...
Daylight saving 2023: Here’s what a sleep expert says about the time change
According to GPD, police responded to a reported shooting in the 1400 block of Riverside Drive...
Gautier Police: Victim and residence struck by bullets

Latest News

Saturday, November 11 is Veterans Day, and there’s no shortage of events, celebrations, and...
LIST: Veterans Day events, celebrations, and freebies happening across the Coast
A magical tradition is once again heading to the Coast. Disney on Ice is this weekend at the...
THIS WEEKEND: Disney on Ice returns to the coliseum
Disney on Ice returns to the Gulf Coast this weekend. Bill Snyder brings us a sneak peak of...
LIVE: Get a sneak peak at Disney on Ice performers, returning to Biloxi this weekend
Overcoming depression and suicide. In today's 'In Their Shoes,' we're showcasing a survivor...
In Their Shoes: Using voice to shine a light for others
Ocean Springs is shifting into high gear for the Annual Peter Anderson Arts and Crafts Festival...
Peter Anderson Festival preparations underway in downtown Ocean Springs