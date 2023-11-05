Special Olympics fall games held at Camp Shelby

CAMP SHELBY, Miss. (WDAM) - Athletes from across Mississippi gathered at Camp Shelby Saturday for the annual fall games for the Mississippi Special Olympics.

More than 500 athletes competed in team softball, cornhole, croquet, horseshoes and soccer skills.

“I’m enjoying Special Olympics,” said Dean Goodwin, an athlete from Hattiesburg. “I’m enjoying softball and being with friends,”

General health screenings also were done and information about hydration and nutrition provided.

The games wrapped up with a dance Saturday night.

“It’s fun, it’s fun, it’s all about winning and fun and everything,” said Tre’Darius Watson, another athlete from Hattiesburg.

Spring games for the Mississippi Special Olympics are held each year at Ole Miss and summer games are held annually at Keesler Air Force Base on the Gulf Coast.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.