Rope and Bollard Post Fence Ceremony held at Sawmill Landing Park in Moss Point

Each rope will contain a stamped tag with their name and graduation year.
By Lauren Martinez
Published: Nov. 4, 2023 at 8:48 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - The City of Moss Point gathered in celebration of the development of Sawmill Landing Park Saturday morning.

The community-built green space continues to improve with the help of many area organizations like the Navy Junior ROTC cadets and East Central High Schools.

Moss Point Mayor Billy Knight along with a number of other city leaders came out to show their support.

The “Hanging of the Ropes” ceremony and dedication featured a presentation by the NJROTC. Ropes were hung across thirty-four wooden posts to assist in indicating the parking lot location away from the park. The bright yellow ropes contained spliced ends also serve to highlight the park’s nautical theme and the city’s shipbuilding history.

Each rope will contain a stamped tag with their name and graduation year.

“It will be here for a long time even as we get out of high school,” said James Spain, NJROTC Operations Officer. “Our grandparents and our kids can see it and that’s pretty cool that you have something that’s going to be here for a while that people can come back and see later down in life.”

