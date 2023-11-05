Legacy of Peter Anderson shines at Ocean Springs art festival

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - Saturday, thousands of people packed the downtown streets of Ocean Springs for the first day of the Peter Anderson Arts & Crafts Festival.

“It’s always very emotional, and I kind of get over that,” said Marjorie Ashley, daughter of Peter Anderson. “Then I realize this is really a great thing for a lot of craftsmen and artists.”

Ashley’s father was a creator, artist, painter and most of all, a sculptor.

“Potters come more after it was named Peter, who was a potter.”

Ashley carries his legacy through a family business called Shearwater Pottery, now celebrating its 95th anniversary of Peter first spinning and selling pottery on their Ocean Springs property.

“It’s an honor and it’s a privilege to be here with our own booth,” she said.

Further down the maze of over 400 vendors, Ryan Caver is showing off his son Oliver’s impressive work through “Clear Horizons.”

“Most of it’s bottle caps, plastic forks and everything,” he explains. “We do put an epoxy on it so kids can come and touch it and feel it. It’s just a real neat way to kind of open people’s eyes.”

Following a beach cleanup, Oliver creates something totally new from what he finds and, with the help of his family, gives it a whole new purpose.

“We found out real quick-like that our 4-year-old son Oliver liked picking up litter,” said Ryan.

There’s even a book about Oliver, and teachers can request a school presentation from him.

“You can have a Facebook card, too, so you can follow us.”

Meanwhile, Vivienne McNorton is raising her voice for the ones who can’t through Feral Feline Coalition of Ocean Springs. She brings kittens, which will be adoptable through the festival’s end on Sunday.

“Three of them just got adopted, and I’m sure they’re going to have a nice home,” she explains. “I think they deserve that.”

Every year, Peter Anderson’s family business Shearwater offers a commemorative mug. This year, the collectible item honors Peter and his wife Patricia with their wedding anniversary engraved.

