WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
Hurricane Center
Food Drive

Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker welcome first baby together

FILE - Kourtney Kardashian, left, and Travis Barker appear at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards in...
FILE - Kourtney Kardashian, left, and Travis Barker appear at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards in Las Vegas on April 3, 2022. According to reports, Friday, May 20, Kardashian and Barker hit Portofino for a long wedding weekend.(Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Nov. 5, 2023 at 7:05 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Kardashian family is expanding once again.

People Magazine reports Kourtney Kardashian Barker and her husband Travis Barker have a new baby.

The couple is already parents to six children from previous relationships, but this is their first baby together.

They got married last year and last June, they announced they were having a boy.

Kardashian Barker is 44 and her husband is 47.

He is the drummer with the rock band Blink-182.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The cause of the wreck is still under investigation.
One dead following single-vehicle accident in Lucedale
Thursday, Gulfport Police arrested 19-year-old Courtland Joshua Jordan and 21-year-old Frikiyah...
NEW DETAILS: 2 people arrested, 1 sent to hospital after shooting at Gulfport shopping center
Saturday, November 11 is Veterans Day, and there’s no shortage of events, celebrations, and...
LIST: Veterans Day events, celebrations, and freebies happening across the Coast
FILE - A selection of vintage clocks are displayed at the Electric Time Company, March 9, 2023,...
Daylight saving 2023: Here’s what a sleep expert says about the time change
According to GPD, police responded to a reported shooting in the 1400 block of Riverside Drive...
Gautier Police: Victim and residence struck by bullets

Latest News

Another gorgeous day expected
Taylor's Sunday GMM First Alert Forecast
Secretary of State Antony Blinken tells the Senate Appropriations Committee that the United...
Blinken meets Abbas in the West Bank in the latest stop on his diplomat push on the Israel-Hamas war
Palestinians inspect the damage of a house destroyed by an Israeli airstrike in Gaza City,...
Warplanes strike Gaza refugee camp as Israel rejects US push for a pause in fighting
The Sheriff’s Office reminds people that real law enforcement officers will never call you to...
Harrison County Sheriff’s Office issues warning over potential scammers
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks during a break in his civil business fraud trial at...
Trump’s decades of testimony provide some clues about how he’ll fight for his real estate empire